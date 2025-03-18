Green posted 30 points (10-26 FG, 5-17 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals in 45 minutes during Monday's 144-137 overtime victory over the 76ers.

The 13 dimes were a season-high mark for Green, and he finished just three boards away from recording a triple-double. The star guard also seems to be riding another of his patented hot streaks in the scoring column since this was his fourth consecutive outing with more than 20 points. Green, who tends to embrace a bigger role in the playmaking department whenever Fred VanVleet (who was ejected Monday) or Amen Thompson (out with an ankle injury) aren't on the court, is averaging a solid line of 20.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of March.