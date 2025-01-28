Green went back to the locker room after sustaining an apparent head injury in the second quarter of Monday's game against Boston, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Green hit the deck and grabbed his head before exiting to the locker room. If the 22-year-old is unable to return, Tari Eason and Aaron Holiday will likely see a bump in minutes.
