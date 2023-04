Green closed with 32 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-16 FT), one rebound and five assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 121-115 victory over the Pistons.

Kevin Porter has been all the talk for Houston for the past few games for his strong play, but Green broke out of a mini slump to snap a seven-game losing streak for the Rockets. Houston isn't exactly playing for much in the final four games of the season, but there's been no indication that Green will be dialed back just yet.