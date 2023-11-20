Green ended with nine points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 loss to the Lakers.

Green's production has been a bit of a rollercoaster for most of the season due to his streaky shooting, and Sunday's performance was a dud. Through eight November games, Green is shooting 39.3 percent from the field, but he's hitting his three-pointers at a 40.9 percent clip.