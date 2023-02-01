Head coach Stephen Silas relayed Wednesday that he hopes to have Green (calf) back in the lineup this weekend, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Green would have two chances to return to the lineup this weekend: Friday against the Raptors or Saturday against the Thunder. He will miss his second consecutive game Wednesday to rest the bothersome right calf, and it wouldn't be shocking if the team decides to limit him to just one of the back-to-back contests. Thursday's injury report should be more telling about Green's status against the Raptors on Friday.