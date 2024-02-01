Green amassed 31 points (11-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Pelicans.

Green led all scorers with 31 points, tallying at least 30 points for the third time in the past four games. Despite being well outside the top 150 for the season, Green has turned things around in recent times. He has been inside the top 30 over the past two weeks, averaging 24.6 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.4 triples. While he should be rostered in all formats right now, managers should absolutely view this as a prime opportunity to move him for a top 70 player.