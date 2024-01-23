Green (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Green is in danger of missing his first game of the season Wednesday after missing Tuesday's practice with a non-COVID illness. If Green is unable to suit, Amen Thompson and Aaron Holiday would be candidates to receive increased playing time.
