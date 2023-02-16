Green suffered a left groin strain during Wednesday's game in Oklahoma City and won't return to the contest, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. He'll finish the night with 14 points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 16 minutes.

Green pulled up lame while attempting to guard Josh Giddey in transition during the first half of the contest. He immediately headed back to the locker room and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the night. Though groin strains are typically injuries that entail multi-game absences, the good news for Green and his fantasy managers is that Houston's next game won't come until Feb. 24 against the Warriors as a result of the All-Star break. Rookie TyTy Washington started the second half in Green's place, and he could be someone to consider as a speculative add if Green isn't ready to go when the Rockets open their post-All-Star-break schedule.