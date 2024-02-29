Green is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Suns due to an illness.
Green is in danger of missing his first game this season Thursday after being a late addition to the injury report with a non-COVID illness. If the 21-year-old guard is ruled out, Amen Thomspon, Aaron Holiday, and Cam Whitmore are candidates to receive increased playing time.
