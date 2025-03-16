Green registered 28 points (11-25 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-114 win over the Bulls.

The fourth-year guard led all scorers as he topped 20 points for the third straight game. Green fell into a bit of a shooting slump earlier in March, but he's still drained multiple three-pointers in seven straight contests, averaging 18.6 points, 6.0 boards, 4.7 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.0 steals during that span.