Green chipped in 34 points (11-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 125-111 win over the Thunder.

On top of leading all scorers Friday, Green also provided a full stat line against a tough Thunder defense. The star guard can deliver the occasional dud, as he does have two games with single-digit points since March 12, but he's reached the 20-point marker in 11 of his last 13 games. During this stretch, Green has averaged 24.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 35.2 minutes.