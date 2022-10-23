Green ended with 22 points (6-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 loss to the Bucks.
Though Green paced Houston in scoring for the second straight game, he had trouble getting his shot to fall, especially from inside the arc. He shot well from three-point range (4-for-7) but went just 2-for-12 on two-point attempts. Green also posted modest complementary stats, so this wasn't a huge fantasy performance. He's shooting 43.3 percent from the field on the season while averaging 23.7 points, 4.7 boards, 2.3 dimes, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals.
