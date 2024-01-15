Green posted 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes in Monday's 124-115 loss to Philadelphia.

Green led all Rockets in scoring while hauling in a handful of rebounds and adding a trio of assists over just 27 minutes of action. Green has crossed the 20-point mark in 17 games this season, adding at least five boards in 10 of those outings. Green has scored 20 or more points in two of his last three appearances.