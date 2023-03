Green racked up 32 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 130-125 loss to Memphis.

Green reached the 20-point mark for the fourth consecutive game and has shown improved efficiency during that stretch, delivering his scoring production on 48.1/93.8/37.9 percent shooting splits. The second-year guard is still lacking in peripheral contributions, however, making his fantasy value far greater in points leagues than category formats.