Green (calf) will likely be available for Saturday's game against the Thunder, barring a setback in pregame warmups, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Green is expected to return Saturday following a three-game absence due to a bruised right calf. Whether or not he's on a minutes limit, the sophomore guard could see increased usage since Kevin Porter (foot), Eric Gordon (knee) and Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) are out. In January, Green averaged 22.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 35.0 minutes, but his shooting splits of 40/34/75 leave something to be desired.