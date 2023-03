Green (thigh) is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Green is coming off a 40-point eruption, but this is the second leg of a back-to-back, and his minutes have been through the roof. Over his last seven games, Green has played at least 35 minutes in each appearance. If he's held out against the Warriors, we could see players like Josh Christopher and TyTy Washington get some run with Jae'Sean Tate being rested.