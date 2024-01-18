Green contributed 15 points (6-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 109-94 loss to the Knicks.

Green has scored in double digits in each of his last 12 games. He has struggled from three as of late and has shot just 21.3 percent from beyond the arc over his last seven appearances. Green is still a solid contributor and is averaging 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 30.6 minutes per game in January.