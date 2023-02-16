Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said after Wednesday's 133-96 loss to the Thunder that Green (groin) is scheduled to undergo an MRI, Coty M. Davis of SI.com reports.

Green was diagnosed with a left groin strain after exiting in the second quarter of Wednesday's contest, but the upcoming MRI should shed more light on the severity of the injury. Fortunately for Green, he'll get some added time off to heal with the Rockets off the schedule until Feb. 24 at Golden State due to the All-Star break. if Green's groin strain proves to be a low-grade one, he may not have to miss any game action on account of the injury.