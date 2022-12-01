Green ended with 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-100 loss to Denver.

Green's role as one of the Rockets' main offensive weapons is not under question, but the second-year guard has been experiencing some struggles when it comes to his efficiency levels in recent games. He's failed to reach the 20-point mark in five of his last seven contests and is making just 40.2 percent of his shots from the field in that span. Those efficiency woes aren't overly concerning, however, as Green has enough volume to remain relevant in fantasy, as evidenced by the fact that he's averaging 20.0 points per game during that seven-game stretch.