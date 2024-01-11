Green amassed 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 overtime loss to Chicago.

Green has scored in double digits in eight consecutive games, and while he will get enough touches to remain relevant in fantasy across all formats, his lack of efficiency certainly limits his upside in some formats. During that eight-game stretch, Green is averaging 19.4 points per game while shooting just 43.1 percent from the field.