Green amassed 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 overtime loss to Chicago.
Green has scored in double digits in eight consecutive games, and while he will get enough touches to remain relevant in fantasy across all formats, his lack of efficiency certainly limits his upside in some formats. During that eight-game stretch, Green is averaging 19.4 points per game while shooting just 43.1 percent from the field.
More News
-
Rockets' Jalen Green: Comes close to double-double•
-
Rockets' Jalen Green: Strong from deep in 20-point game•
-
Rockets' Jalen Green: Efficient against Philadelphia•
-
Rockets' Jalen Green: Finds range despite loss•
-
Rockets' Jalen Green: Productive in defeat•
-
Rockets' Jalen Green: Strong offensive showing•