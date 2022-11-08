Green supplied 34 points (12-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 134-127 win over Orlando.

The second-year guard set a new season high in points while leading the Rockets to their first win in seven games. Green also has his best shooting night of the year, as he came into Monday with a rough 37.7 percent FG%. Despite those struggles, he's averaging 20.8 points, 4.0 boards, 2.9 threes, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals through 11 games.