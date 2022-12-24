Green compiled 23 points (6-17 FG, 0-4 3PT, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Friday's 112-106 loss to the Mavericks.

While Green stuggled from the field, he was able to make up for it with an all-around effort that included a healthy number of attempts from the charity stripe. It was the fifth time this season he got double-digit attempts from there, and by only missing one he increased his percentage on the year to 79.9. The second-year combo guard still needs to work on his efficiency, but is capable of getting hot at any moment.