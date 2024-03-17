Green produced 26 points (9-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 win over the Cavaliers.

Green registered his sixth double-double of the season in Saturday's win. The third-year guard has upped his game as of late and is a big reason the Rockets are 7-1 in March. Green is averaging 24.6 points on 49.0 percent shooting (including 37.3 percent from three on 8.4 3PA/G), 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 35.5 minutes per game in March.