Green produced 34 points (12-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Monday's 135-119 win over the Lakers.

Green has now compiled four 30-point games on the season, with two coming in his past three contests. The 21-year-old delivered an excellent blend of three-level scoring Monday while excelling as a facilitator and turning the ball over just once. His increased activity on the boards is an especially promising development; he's now grabbed 31 boards over his last three outings.