Green (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Green may return Saturday following a three-game absence due to a bruised right calf. Whether or not he's on a minutes limit, the sophomore guard could see increased usage if available since Kevin Porter (foot), Eric Gordon (knee) and Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) are out. In January, Green averaged 22.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 35.0 minutes, but his shooting splits of 40/34/75 leave something to be desired.