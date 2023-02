Green (calf) is out Friday against the Raptors, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

As expected, the sophomore guard will sit out a third straight game due to a bruised right calf. Given that he was initially listed as doubtful, it wouldn't be surprising if Green also sat out the second half of the back-to-back Saturday against the Thunder. With Kevin Porter (foot/toe) still out, Daishen Nix and Kenyon Martin should remain in the starting five.