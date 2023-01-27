Green is out for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a bruised right calf.
Saturday will mark just the second time this season Green has missed a game. With Kevin Porter (foot) also sidelined, more minutes will be available for TyTy Washington, Daishen Nix, Garrison Mathews and Josh Christopher.
