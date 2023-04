Green registered 32 points (12-27 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 124-103 win over Denver.

Green has been on a scoring tear in recent matchups, as he's scored at least 24 points in each of his last three appearances. The 21-year-old missed two games in late February due to a groin injury but has averaged 23.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 35.0 minutes per game over 20 appearances since then.