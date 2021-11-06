Green recorded nine points (3-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 95-94 loss to the Nuggets.

Saturday marked the third time this season the rookie has failed to convert a three-pointer, and it's the fourth time this season he's failed to score in double-digits. He entered the game shooting just 35.7 percent from the field, and his performance Saturday will bring that mark down even further. Green's potential is clear, but he's crushing fantasy managers' field-goal percentage and hasn't been great from the free-throw line either (76.6 percent before Saturday).