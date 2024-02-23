Green recorded 10 points (3-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 loss to the Pelicans.
Green had a rough shooting performance Thursday, but that shouldn't surprise anyone who has been following the Rockets this season, as Green is prone to have efficiency issues. Even though he's averaging 14.4 points per game since the beginning of February, he's also shot 37 percent from the field and a mere 17.4 percent from three-point range in that span.
