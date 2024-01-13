Green amassed 28 points (9-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 112-110 win over Detroit.

The third-year guard has seen his usage take a step backward in 2023-24 as the Rockets' roster is deeper this season that it's been in a while, but Green has still been productive. He's scored in double digits in nine straight games, averaging 20.3 points, 5.3 boards, 3.7 assists and 3.3 threes during that stretch, but that follows a sluggish December in which he didn't score more than 17 points in nine straight.