Green accumulated 19 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-104 win over the Kings.

Green seems to have left a rough patch behind, as his scoring figures and shooting percentages are on the rise over the last few games. Through his last six appearances, Green is averaging 25.3 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Both are an uptick compared to his season-long numbers of 18.4 points per game and 41.2 percent from the field.