Green finished Monday's 140-132 loss to the Lakers with 23 points (7-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes.

Back in action after he served a one-game suspension in Sunday's loss to the Clippers, Green saw extended playing time out of the backcourt while running mate Kevin Porter (foot) missed a third game in a row. Despite stepping in as the Rockets' de facto starting point guard, Green didn't see a major uptick in his passing, as wing Eric Gordon (eight assists) and center Alperen Sengun (six assists) instead acted as the top facilitators for Houston. Regardless of which players the Rockets have available on a given night, Green's fantasy value is largely going to be tied to his scoring and three-point production.