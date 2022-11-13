Green totaled 33 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 38 minutes during Saturday's 119-106 loss to the Pelicans.

Green led all players in scoring in the contest and finished one point shy of his season-high mark, which he set less than a week ago against Orlando. The sophomore guard reached his 33 points with an efficient shooting night that included a 5-for-10 mark from three-point range. Green has had a number of poor shooting games this season, but he's improved dramatically of late, making 59.6 percent of his field-goal tries (31-for-52) over his past three contests.