Green (groin) full participated in practice Saturday, but his status for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers remains to be determined, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Green missed the Rockets' first game after the All-Star break due to a left groin strain, but he's trending in the right direction and could be back in the starting lineup soon. His availability will have a significant impact on Daishen Nix, Josh Christopher and TyTy Washington's playing time.