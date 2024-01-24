Green, who's listed as questionable due to an illness, was present during the Rockets' morning shootaround ahead of Wednesday's game against Portland, Coty M. Davis of SI.com reports.
Despite dealing with an illness, Green is trending toward suiting up and extending his perfect attendance this season. With Fred VanVleet in town, Green's numbers have taken a hit in 2023-24, but he's still averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30.3 minutes per game.
