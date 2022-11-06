Green is probable for Monday's game against the Magic due to a left knee contusion.
Green has topped 20 points in the last two games, but he's dealing with a knee issue ahead of Monday's matchup. However, he's unlikely to miss the game against Orlando due to the injury.
