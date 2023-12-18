Green racked up 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks.

Although the Rockets were unable to pick up the win during Sunday's matchup, Green posted a well-rounded stat line that included his second-highest assist total of the year. He's been held under 30 minutes of playing time in his last four appearances, averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game.