Green closed Monday's 122-97 win over the Kings with 23 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes.

Green is still adjusting to playing a bit more off the ball with Fred VanVleet as the starting point guard, but that backcourt pairing is paying off dividends for a Houston team that has now won three games in a row. Green is trending in the right direction as well and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five appearances. Through six outings, he's averaging 18.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 37 percent from three-point range.