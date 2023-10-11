Green notched 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 122-103 preseason win over the Pacers.

Green wasn't accurate with his shot, and just like Fred VanVleet, he also ended with more field goal attempts (12) than points scored (11), though that is not likely to be an issue in the long run. Green received praise for his play while the Team USA was preparing for the 2023 FIBA World Cup despite not being part of the roster that featured in the tournament, and all signs point to Green taking a major leap in his play in 2023-24.