Green finished with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 38 minutes during Sunday's 106-95 loss to Golden State.

Green finished one rebound away from recording a double-double, but he showed personality and a never-give-up attitude in a game where the Rockets competed hard against a Western Conference contender. Green's role as one of Houston's main scoring threats is set in stone, and he's beginning to back that up with his play, as he has recorded 20-plus points in each of his last two outings following a tepid performance in his season debut.