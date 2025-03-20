Green notched 26 points (8-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 win over Orlando.

Green surpassed the 20-point mark for the fifth consecutive game, and while Alperen Sengun has been one of the most reliable scoring weapons for Houston all season long, Green can take over the offense on some stretches. That seems to be the case now, as this is the fifth time he's recorded at least four consecutive games with at least 20 points. The star guard is averaging 20.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game since the beginning of March.