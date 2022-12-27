Green chipped in 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 133-118 win over Chicago.

Green has surpassed the 20-point mark in three games in a row and in six of his last eight contests, so his role as one of Houston's main scoring weapons is noticeable, as evidenced by the fact that he's attempting 17.0 field goals per game in that span. The efficiency has not always been there, though, and while Green's percentage numbers are worse compared to the ones of his rookie year, he supplies that with high-volume scoring numbers. He's averaging 21.4 points across 34.5 minutes per game.