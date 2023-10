Green (toe) said he's "ready to play" Friday against the Heat, Coty M. Davis of SI.com reports.

Green has been sidelined recently due to a toenail issue, but he'll get some playing time during Houston's preseason finale to make sure he's as close to 100 percent as possible for the regular season. With Fred VanVleet in town, Green may see his usage decrease slightly this year, but he should remain a focal point of the Rockets' offense.