Green notched 16 points (7-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and a steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Hawks.

Green scored seven of his 16 points in the first quarter on 3-of-7 shooting from the field while also turning it over twice in the period. He knocked down only one shot in the second quarter, a three-pointer which came off an assist from Bruno Fernando, while also grabbing up four rebounds and two assists before halftime. The Houston guard followed that up with six second-half points and failed to knock down any of his four three-point attempts over the final two quarters.