Green (calf) will not play Wednesday against Oklahoma City.

Green did not practice Tuesday so it's no surprise that he'll miss a second straight game with a bruised right calf. The fact that he's been ruled out well in advance isn't the most encouraging sign, and fantasy managers should be prepared for the possibility that Green also misses at least one-half of the Rockets' upcoming back-to-back set Friday (vs. TOR) and Saturday (at OKC).