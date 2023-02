Green (groin) won't play in Friday's game versus the Warriors and is considered day-to-day, Coty M. Davis of SI.com reports.

Green also missed Wednesday's practice due to a left groin strain. Coach Stephen Silas also said there is a "small chance" at least one of Green and Kevin Porter (foot) can play in Sunday's matchup with Portland. Daishen Nix, Josh Christopher and TyTy Washington will likely see increased roles in his absence.