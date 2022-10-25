Green closed Monday's 114-108 victory over the Jazz with 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes.
Although Kevin Porter took sway the crown as the team's top scorer in Houston's first win, Green put up another excellent line. His 16 shot attempts marked his fewest so far this season, but he made up for it by sinking them at a 56.3 percent clip.
