Green finished with 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 133-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Green returned from a two-game absence, and while he needed 15 shots to score 17 points, he posted a decent stat line in the end. The shooting have been an issue for the second-year guard, however, as he averaged 21.6 points but shot just 40.2 percent from the field in seven February games.