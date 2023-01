Green logged 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 119-108 loss to the Pelicans.

Green has surpassed the 15-point mark in eight straight contests, and while he continues to produce on the backcourt, the shooting woes are real for the second-year guard. Green is shooting just 39.5 percent from the floor in his last five contests.